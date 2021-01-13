Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $244.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $244.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

