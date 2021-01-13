Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.48. Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 77,683 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The firm has a market cap of C$20.71 million and a PE ratio of -8.95.

Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

