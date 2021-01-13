GravityCoin Trading Up 3% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $96,122.68 and approximately $1,984.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00106585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00238840 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,349.82 or 0.86199598 BTC.

GravityCoin Token Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,063,925 tokens. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

