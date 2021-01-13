Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 70018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.62.

GBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$20.50 to C$28.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$7.61 million and a P/E ratio of -281.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.91.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.