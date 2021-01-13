Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 240933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.00, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,886.96.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.86) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Irene Gorton sold 11,667 shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.94, for a total value of C$442,643.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$18,969.90. Also, Director Michael James Young sold 1,333 shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.94, for a total transaction of C$50,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at C$37,636.48. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,202,138.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

