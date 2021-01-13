Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) (TSE:GPR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.03. Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 147,879 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a market cap of C$376.01 million and a PE ratio of -8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$102.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.25 million. Analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) news, Senior Officer Jim Zadra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$264,837.81.

About Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

