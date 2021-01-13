Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.93. 34,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 68,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

