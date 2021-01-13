Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Stock Position Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

