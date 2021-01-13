Greencity Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 20th

Greencity Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 20th. Greencity Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRCYU opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53. Greencity Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

In other Greencity Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,800 shares of Greencity Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $58,580.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greencity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greencity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,506,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greencity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,032,000.

Greencity Acquisition Company Profile

Greencity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.

