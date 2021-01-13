Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading Up 19.9%

Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) were up 19.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 983,583 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 218,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.50% of Greenland Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

