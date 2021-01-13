Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Trading Down 7.1%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 2,503,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,995,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Greenpro Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 59.82%.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 68.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

