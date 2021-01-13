Grimm Price Tops $0.0005 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Grimm has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $29,120.60 and $343.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000911 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 84% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 65.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 147% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Grimm

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

Grimm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

