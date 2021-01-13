Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) (LON:GR1T) Insider Buys £20,096.37 in Stock

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) (LON:GR1T) insider David Love purchased 41,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £20,096.37 ($26,256.04).

LON:GR1T opened at GBX 48.67 ($0.64) on Wednesday. Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.87. The firm has a market cap of £148.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

