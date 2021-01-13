Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Trading 9.4% Higher

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $17.12. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Groupe Gorgé to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

Groupe GorgÃ© SA operates in the areas of smart safety systems, protection of high-risk installations, and 3D printing in France, Europe, and internationally. The Smart Safety Systems division develops technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments for the defense, maritime, aeronautics, nuclear, energy, transportation, and industrial equipment sectors.

