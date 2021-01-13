Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $34.31. Approximately 535,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 586,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

GRPN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The stock has a market cap of $988.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Groupon by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,868 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in Groupon by 539.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 407,299 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

