Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Up 104.5% in December

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GBOOY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.21. 17,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

