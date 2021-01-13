Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $700,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GH stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.36. 1,493,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,193. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $163.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $917,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,099,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

