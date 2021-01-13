GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) (TSE:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) (TSE:GCT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.19. GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$78.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.48.

GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCT)

GVIC Communications Corp. operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information, Commodity Information, and Community Media. The company provides environmental data and historical products that assess environmental risk for commercial and industrial properties; produces technical resource guides in the areas of environmental health and safety, transportation, risk management, and business practices; operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVIC Communications Corp. (GCT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.