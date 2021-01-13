HackenAI (HAI) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One HackenAI token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00028464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00110143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00251748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00063073 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00060552 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

