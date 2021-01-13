Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Hits $0.0358 on Exchanges

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Hakka.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $263,091.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00028580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00110147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00250221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062724 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,790,680 tokens. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

Hakka.Finance Token Trading

