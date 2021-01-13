Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,000. JFrog makes up about 2.4% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth $2,285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.19. 9,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,783. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.14 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Oppenheimer began coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.