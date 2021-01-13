Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 237,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,000. BigCommerce comprises about 5.7% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIGC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,839,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $13,849,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $9,069,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $5,883,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 228,489 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $15,032,291.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323.

NASDAQ BIGC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.64.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.50 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.