Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC reduced its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,543 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PagerDuty by 165.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 312,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $129,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $843,134.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $1,545,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 774,286 shares of company stock worth $32,404,485 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PD traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. 11,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,894. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.