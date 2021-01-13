Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Elastic makes up approximately 1.4% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $1,468,290.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,474.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $163,380,542. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $151.15. 6,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -100.12 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

