Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Slack Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WORK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $49,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,132.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. Insiders have sold 1,007,792 shares of company stock worth $39,327,296 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 361,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.66 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

