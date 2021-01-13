Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,443 shares during the period. Grocery Outlet accounts for about 0.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 45.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,908 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,590,000 after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,172,000 after purchasing an additional 429,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $15,068,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. 12,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $471,906.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,382.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,150.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,245 shares of company stock worth $24,510,278. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.