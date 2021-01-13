Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 1.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth $49,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.96.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,815 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.50, for a total transaction of $2,020,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $60,622,562. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,928. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.35. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $375.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

