Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 1.8% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,478,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $5,573,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,825. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,498.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,794,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,052,217 shares of company stock valued at $206,323,026. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.06.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

