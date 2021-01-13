Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Sonos comprises about 0.7% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sonos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonos by 254.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sonos by 109.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,885. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $1,931,664.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,134.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,269,657. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

