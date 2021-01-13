Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Invests $7.12 Million in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,000. Dada Nexus makes up approximately 2.7% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dada Nexus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $265,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

DADA stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,768. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.97.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. New Street Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

