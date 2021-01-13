Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,758 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. Teladoc Health comprises 1.2% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,323,047 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.25.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.97. 38,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.38 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

