Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Fiverr International comprises about 0.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.28. 8,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,848. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $259.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.36 and a beta of 2.31.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. Analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

