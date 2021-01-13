Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,846 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Digital Turbine accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPS stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. 123,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,176. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 193.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.07.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

