Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 670,270 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after buying an additional 619,466 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 522,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,637,412. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,329,000 shares of company stock worth $2,049,152,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

