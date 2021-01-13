Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Sells 10,951 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $369,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $26,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,955.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $115.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,751. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,277.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $124.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

