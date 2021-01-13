Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up 0.9% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,061. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of -222.58 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.99 and a 200 day moving average of $216.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

