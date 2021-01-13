Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Takes Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 127,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. DouYu International accounts for 0.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DouYu International by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 627,907 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,074,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DouYu International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DouYu International by 1,446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 495,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 463,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 2,569.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 436,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 420,622 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded DouYu International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of DOYU traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 26,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.12. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

