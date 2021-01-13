Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Shares Gap Up to $8.54

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $10.00. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 242 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

