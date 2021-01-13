Hancock Whitney (HWC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

