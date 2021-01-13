Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 187.5% in December

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HVRRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $104.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

