Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Stock Price Down 8%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) shares fell 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.18. 1,525,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,900,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Happiness Biotech Group by 1,186.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 82,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

