Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

HDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cormark upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$29.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$537.89 million and a PE ratio of 14.73.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$315.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$312.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.39%.

In other news, Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,495,625. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $357,699.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

