Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

HARP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,773,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

HARP stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $560.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

