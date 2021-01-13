Harrington Investments INC Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,341 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harrington Investments INC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after buying an additional 692,177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 377,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after buying an additional 282,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,920,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$51.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,476. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.