Harrington Investments INC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 892,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.23. 569,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.