Harrington Investments INC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 3.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock traded down $4.53 on Wednesday, reaching $442.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,436. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.16. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $449.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.75.

In other news, insider John China sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.