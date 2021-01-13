Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

HAS opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,215 shares of company stock valued at $10,908,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

