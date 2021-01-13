Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) a €120.00 Price Target

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.00 ($121.18).

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) stock opened at €100.00 ($117.65) on Wednesday. Sixt SE has a 12 month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12 month high of €104.00 ($122.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.26. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

