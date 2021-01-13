Head-To-Head Contrast: BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF) vs. Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and BPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 10.72% 1.90% 1.60% BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Falcon Minerals and BPI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 3 2 0 2.40 BPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.36%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than BPI Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BPI Energy has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and BPI Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $68.46 million 4.41 $14.35 million $0.31 11.32 BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than BPI Energy.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats BPI Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

BPI Energy Company Profile

BPI Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, BPI Energy, Inc., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of coalbed methane (CBM) properties in the United States. It owns approximately 500,000 acres of CBM rights in the Illinois Basin. The company also has interests in Southern Illinois Basin project covering approximately 10,000 acres in the southern part of the Illinois Basin; the Northern Illinois Basin project covering 353,531 acres in Montgomery, Shelby, Christian, Fayette, and Macoupin Counties in Illinois; and the Western Illinois Basin project covering 135,948 acres in Clinton, Washington, Marion, and Perry Counties in Illinois. As of July 31, 2007, it had 16,274 million cubic feet of total estimated proved developed and undeveloped reserves. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

