Head to Head Review: iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) & Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh -4.08% -126.03% -2.22% Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32%

This table compares iFresh and Grocery Outlet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $89.45 million 0.31 -$8.29 million N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.38 $15.42 million $0.79 47.43

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than iFresh.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iFresh and Grocery Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A Grocery Outlet 0 2 10 0 2.83

Grocery Outlet has a consensus target price of $46.36, indicating a potential upside of 23.74%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than iFresh.

Volatility & Risk

iFresh has a beta of -3.12, meaning that its share price is 412% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of iFresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats iFresh on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iFresh

iFresh Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils. Its brand portfolio includes Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, and I FRESH. The company also distributes its products to wholesale stores, retail supermarkets, and restaurants. As of August 10, 2020, it operated nine retail supermarkets and two in-house wholesale businesses. The company offers its products through online sales channels and delivery network in suburban areas. iFresh Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

